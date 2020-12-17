Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 17 (ANI): As many as 416 new coronavirus cases were reported in Indore on Wednesday, according to Chief Medical and Health Officer Poornima Gadaria.

The overall cases in the district have now reached 50,332, while the cumulative toll climbed to 826.

So far 45,072 have been discharged after recovering from the disease.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India reported 26,382 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total cases to 99,32,548. The death toll has gone up to 1,44,096 with 387 more deaths.

At present, the country has 3,32,002 active coronavirus cases. (ANI)

