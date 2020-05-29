India News | Indore Reports 84 New COVID-19 Cases

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 29 (ANI): Indore on Thursday reported 84 new COVID-19 cases reported in the district, according to Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadia.

The total number of cases in the district reached 3,344, including 126 deaths.

Samples of 33,477 people have been collected so far for COVID-19 testing and 1,673 have been discharged till now. (ANI)

