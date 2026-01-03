Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 3 (ANI): A resident of Indore's Bhagirathpura area on Saturday claimed that his father died after falling ill allegedly due to contaminated drinking water but yet to receive compensation and reimbursement of treatment cost.

The local resident, Rahul Pawar, said that his father, Ashok Lal Pawar (around 55 years old) fell ill on December 26 after suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea. They admitted him to hospital and later died on December 29.

"My father suffered diarrhoea and vomiting due to contaminated water, following which we admitted him to Arvindo hospital on December 26. But the doctors referred him to MY hospital, he was treated for 2-3 days and passed away on December 29. My father was around 55 years old. We were complaining about the contaminated water for the past several days to our ward councillor and the municipal corporation but no one heard," Rahul Pawar told ANI.

He further claimed that MLA from the area and Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya visited his residence post death of his father, gave assurance but yet to receive any compensation.

"Three people died in my lane due to the same issue of diarrhoea and vomiting. MP Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya came to meet us and give assurance but we have yet neither received any compensation nor the treatment cost spent. We are receiving water from tankers of the municipal corporation and asked to consume after boiling. How long do we have to drink after boiling? We are buying water cans for our drinking purpose," the local added.

Meanwhile, Indore Collector Shivam Verma said that they were checking the matter and would act further accordingly.

The incident has sparked widespread criticism as it claimed several lives and many families were affected from it. Residents have said they are even afraid of drinking water supplied from tankers.

Another local resident, Pinky Yadav told ANI, "My mother is in the ICU. She has been admitted since last Saturday and her condition is critical. My daughter is also having stomach pain, she is vomiting and I am suffering from stomach ache too but we are not paying attention to ourselves as mother admitted. We are now even afraid to drink the water from the tanker. Where do we get water from, we neither have a water purifier nor a boring facility."

Notably, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced Rs 2 lakh financial assistance to the families of the deceased and free treatment to all the affected people. (ANI)

