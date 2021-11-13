Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 13 (ANI): Youth Congress workers in Indore on Friday protested against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for her remark about India's independence and demanded that her Padma Shri award should be withdrawn.

"Kangana has insulted the freedom fighters, her Padma Shri award should be withdrawn or else Youth Congress will also go to court," said Ramiz Khan, President, Youth Congress, Indore.

Also Read | .

The Youth wing of the Congress party has also filed complaints against Kangana in many police stations of Indore to register a case of sedition against her, informed Khan.

Kangana on Thursday said that India attained freedom in 2014 when the Modi-led government came to power and described the country's Independence in 1947 as "bheek", or alms.

Also Read | SSC MTS 2020 Tier 1 Tentative Answer Keys Released At ssc.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Downlaod.

Kangana received the prestigious award by President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony hosted at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the capital on November 8. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)