Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 14 (ANI): The National Testing Agency declared the results of the NEET (UG) examination on Saturday. Indore's Utkarsh Awadhiya has secured All India Rank 2 in NEET UG 2025. He advised NEET aspirants to stay away from social media.

He says, "I continued working hard and enjoyed the journey. It is not that this journey was very difficult for me. I enjoyed this journey at every step. I started the preparation in class 11. Our class timings were 9.30 am to 6.30 pm. I used to return to the hostel after that and study seriously for 2 to 3 hours."

He advised aspirants to avoid too much mobile use.

"I lived in a hostel because the study environment created in a hostel cannot be created at home. My father is a branch manager in HDFC Bank. My mother is a housewife. I also have a younger brother. He will probably prepare for the JEE. I would like to tell children that if you want to prepare well for NEET, then do not use mobile too much. You should stay away from social media," he added.

The NEET (UG) examinations were held on May 4 across 548 cities in India and 14 international centres. More than 20.8 lakh students appeared for the NEET (UG) examination.

"NEET (UG) 2025 Results are now LIVE! All candidates are advised to check their email for their scorecards. You can also download your result using your login credentials at https://neet.nta.nic.in", NTA said in its 'X' post.

Rajasthan's Mahesh Kumar achieved the first rank in the NEET (UG) 2025 examination with a percentile of 99.9999547. (ANI)

