Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 24 (ANI): The state of Tripura is witnessing remarkable industrial growth with improved connectivity, strategic policy frameworks, and government initiatives aimed at creating a business-friendly environment.

A beneficiary of this growth is the Bodhjungnagar Industrial Area, which has flourished in recent years.

Also Read | Trivandrum Shocker: Harassed by Money Lenders, Youth Hacks 5 to Death in Kerala; Surrenders Before Police After Consuming Poison.

A prime example of this industrial surge is the Balaji Steel Rolling Mill, operational since 2021. Located on a sprawling five-acre site, the mill produces a wide range of products including TMT bars, angles, and plates.

Pranab Debnath, the charge of Balaji Steel Rolling Mill, expressed his gratitude for the state's supportive policies, emphasising how government initiatives have made it easier for businesses to thrive.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Says Northeast Has Found a Brand Ambassador in Himself During Jhumoir Dance Programme at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati (See Pics).

He noted that the number of companies in the sector has grown substantially, with the industry now four times larger than it was before the BJP's rise to power.

Balaji Steel Rolling Mill's monthly production capacity ranges from 250 to 300 tons, and it continues to contribute to the local economy by generating employment opportunities for the people of Tripura.

The state's MSME schemes, which provide substantial subsidies on electricity and CNG consumption, have been particularly beneficial to the local industries.

Pranab Debnath, in charge of Balaji Steel Rolling Mill, spoke to ANI and said, "We manufacture TMT bars, angles, plates, and all related products here. Currently, the number of companies in this sector is increasing, and the government policies are very friendly, with subsidies available through the MSME scheme."

"Subsidies are provided in various areas, such as for electricity and for CNG consumption, where subsidies are offered on the bills. Before, there were fewer companies, but since the BJP came to power, the number of companies has increased fourfold. Our monthly production ranges from 250 to 300 tons," he said.

The government's commitment to infrastructure development and favourable policies has not only spurred the growth of existing industries but also encouraged new businesses to establish themselves in Tripura.

In addition to steel production, the state is also witnessing significant growth in other sectors. Mangal Murti Paper Industry, which began operations in 2022, manufactures paper cups, plates, and glasses.

The company, which employs 40 workers, has been able to operate smoothly, without the labor issues it faced back in 2013. The company is now expanding with plans to launch its third unit, Mangal Murti Aluminium Private Limited, by the end of the year.

Sukumar Sarkar, in charge of the Mangal Murti paper industry, also spoke and said, "Our industry is called Mangal Murti Paper Industry, where we manufacture paper cups, plates, glasses, and similar products. Currently, we have 40 male and female staff working in two shifts."

"We started manufacturing production here in 2022, and it has been three years now. Everything is running smoothly and there are no problems, unlike before. In 2013, we installed our first unit, but at that time, we faced many issues related to labour and other work-related problems, which are no longer an issue today," he said.

"Everything is functioning properly now. The government has given much more importance to the industry, and as a result, there is now an initiative to open new companies. We are about to launch our third unit, Mangal Murti Aluminium Private Limited, which is currently under construction and will be operational by the end of this year for manufacturing purposes," he added.

Tripura's rubber industry is also experiencing significant growth. A key revenue generator for the state, rubber production is increasingly in demand, especially from tyre companies.

With leadership from Chief Minister Manik Saha, the rubber industry is expected to see even greater growth in the next 2-3 years. Currently, the sector employs 110 people, including managing staff, and continues to thrive.

Tripura's industrial landscape is expanding rapidly, thanks to the government's efforts to foster a conducive business environment. With continued investment and strategic policies, the state is poised for even greater economic growth in the coming years.

Abhoy Banik, Manager of Rubber Company also shared his insight and said, "In Tripura, the maximum revenue is generated from rubber, and rubber is one of the main income sources in Tripura."

"The tyre companies purchase rubber from here. Over the next 2-3 years, rubber production here will grow even more. Under the leadership of Tripura's Chief Minister, Manik Saha, our industry is growing significantly. We have a total of 110 people here, including the managing staff," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)