Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 1 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai participated in the second Chhattisgarh Industry Dialogue organised in Raipur, where he highlighted the support of industrialists as significant in the development of his state.

He said, "The support of industrialists will be significant in the establishment of Developed Chhattisgarh."

Also Read | Murder Over Same-Sex Relations in Sangli: 2 Teenagers Kill Youth by Drowning Him in Lake in Maharashtra After He Refuses To Have Homosexual Relations With Them.

The Chhattisgarh CM talked about the new industrial policy introduced 7 months ago and several industrial connect programs that are being organised in the state to boost the process

He also talked about investment and said, "Proposal for investment of over Rs 5 lakh crore received and works in this direction started."

Also Read | Fact Check: Is Tesla Cybertruck Being Used for Ploughing Field in India? As AI-Generated Video Goes Viral, Here's the Truth.

Sai also highlighted the geographical advantage Chhattisgarh has as it falls in the centre of the country, making it a suitable place for logistics, and with the availability of resources such as water and power, the state is a great place for investment. He also called on industrialists for investment.

Meanwhile, he also highlighted the railway network expanding in Chhattisgarh and informed about the international cargo hub, which will also be developed in Chhattisgarh.

Deo also took the opportunity to emphasise his commitment toward fighting naxalism and the support he has from the Double-engine government.

Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are determined to eradicate Naxalism by 2026.

"Soon naxalism will be eradicated and all the hurdles will be cleared", he added.

Earlier, on June 25, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai lauded the decision to hold the next meeting of the Central Zonal Council in Chhattisgarh's Bastar.

The decision to hold the next meeting in Bastar was announced during the 25th meeting of the Central Zonal Council held in Varanasi.

Welcoming the move, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai remarked that the decision to hold the Council meeting in Bastar is not only a matter of immense pride for the region but also a "transformative opportunity".

With the unwavering support of the Central Government, Bastar is set to redefine its identity, not as a land of conflict, but as a land of possibilities and progress, he added. Officials expressed hope that by the time the next Council convenes, Bastar would have witnessed decisive progress in the ongoing efforts to eliminate Left-Wing Extremism.

With this forward-looking approach, the region is being envisioned as a future model of peace, resilience, and inclusive growth, as per a statement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)