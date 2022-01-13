Shimla, Jan 13 (PTI) An infant succumbed to COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, pushing the death toll to 3,871, while the state recorded 1,773 fresh cases which took its tally to 2,38,355, a health official said.

“A six-month-old boy succumbed to the virus in Sirmaur district today,” he said.

The highest number of 354 fresh cases were found in Kangra, followed by 262 in Solan, 250 in Hamirpur, 225 in Una, 191 in Sirmaur, 171 in Mandi, 123 in Shimla, 65 in Bilaspur, 65 in Kullu, 47 in Chamba, 13 in Kinnaur and seven cases in Lahaul-Spiti.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state climbed to 8,115 from 6,937 on Wednesday, the official said.

Besides, 534 more patients recovered from the viral disease. With this, the total number of recoveries in Himachal Pradesh stands at 2,26,334, he added.

