New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): A newborn girl found abandoned near Palm Green of New Delhi on Tuesday morning has been rescued and hospitalised, police said.

The baby was found at around 7.45 am by a patrolling team of the Alipur Police station.

Vaibhav Chauhan, a resident of Bakoli in New Delhi informed the police about the baby as a result of which the infant could be saved from freezing in the cold or being attacked by stray dogs or other animals, DCP outer North Brijender Yadav said.

The police patrolling team which arrived reached the spot found the newborn wrapped in a cloth and lying in a vacant plot on the service road in front of Palm Green, according to the DCP. The police immediately took the girl to Satyawadi Raja Harishchandra Hospital in an ambulance.

Alipur Police station's HC Anand and woman constable Seema are voluntarily present in the hospital for humanitarian work. Meanwhile, police have initiated legal action in the case. (ANI)

