Aizawl, Jan 10 (PTI) Mizoram Transport minister Vanlalhlana on Friday said inland water transport will improve connectivity and alleviate the transportation problems that the hilly northeastern state has been facing for years, an official statement here said.

Speaking at the Inland Waterway Development Council (IWDC) meeting held in Assam's Kaziranga, Vanlalhlana said that Mizoram being a hilly state has been facing problems in transportation of people and goods, the statement said.

He said that transportation problems can be solved to a great extent using modern inland water transport.

"Even though Mizoram lacks in large navigable rivers where inland waterway can be introduced, connectivity will be improved and the burden of transportation of people and goods will be alleviated to a great extent if the existing rivers are used effectively," Vanlalhlana said.

The IWDC meeting was chaired by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal.

Vanlalhlana said the benefit and welfare of the locals should be prioritised if inland water development projects are to be undertaken in the state.

He informed the meeting that the inland water transport subject was handed over to the state transport department in 2019 and steps are being taken continuously for the development of inland waterways in the state.

He also pointed out that Tuirial dam in Kolasib district near Assam border has the potential for river cruise tourism and is suitable for transportation of people and goods.

During the meeting, many projects were announced for 21 states and Union territories, which included Rs 12.1 crore inland water transport project for Mizoram, the official statement said.

