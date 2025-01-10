New Delhi, January 10: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a regional conference on 'Drug Trafficking and National Security' in the national capital on Saturday to address growing concerns about drug trafficking and its impact on national security, with a special focus on eight states and Union Territories of northern India. The Conference will be attended by the Governors, Lieutenant Governors, Chief Ministers and senior officers from eight participating states and UTs. Senior officers from various ministries, departments, and law enforcement agencies will also attend the conference.

During the conference, organised by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Shah will launch the Drug Disposal Fortnight (January 11 to January 25, 2025), inaugurate the new office complex of the NCB's Bhopal zonal unit, and announce the extension of the MANAS-2 helpline to all 36 states and Union Territories. Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Meet on Maoism With CMS and Deputy CMS, Praises States’ Efforts in Fight Against Left Wing Extremism (Watch Video).

The conference will focus on the sharing of real-time information from the National Narcotics Helpline 'MANAS' portal with the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of States and Union Territories, evaluating the progress of States in combating drug trafficking, and assessing the effectiveness of the Narcotics Coordination Mechanism (NCORD).

It will also address strengthening and enhancing the functionality of State Forensic Science Laboratories (SFSLs), utilizing the NIDAAN database to bolster efforts against drug trafficking, implementing provisions of the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act, establishing special NDPS courts for the speedy trial of drug-related cases, and fostering a Whole-of-Government approach to ensure comprehensive collaboration among all agencies to combat drug trafficking and abuse effectively. Home Minister Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Meeting in Delhi To Review Manipur Security Situation (Watch Video).

During the Drug Disposal Fortnight starting tomorrow, a total of 44,792 kilograms of seized narcotics, whose international market value is Rs 2411 crore, will be disposed of. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is implementing a three-pronged strategy to achieve a drug-free India by 2047. This includes strengthening institutional frameworks, enhancing coordination among narcotics agencies, and launching a massive public awareness campaign.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)