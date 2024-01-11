Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 11 (ANI): In a pioneering move to enhance road safety amid chilly weather, the traffic police in Chhatarpur district, Madhya Pradesh, have launched a unique campaign.

The initiative, under the guidance of the Deputy Inspector General and directed by the Superintendent of Police, involves using radioactively marked collars on mute animals to prevent road accidents.

"On the roadways, a significant initiative is underway to safeguard mute animals, including large and small creatures, from the cold and road accidents by affixing radium on big animals and attaching bore to small ones. All station in-charges are carrying bores on their vehicles during the night, ensuring that any mute animals exposed to the biting cold are promptly addressed through this flying operation" Dalveer Singh, Traffic Superintendent said to ANI.

"This operation will continue until the weather returns to normal" he added.

As part of this ongoing district-wide effort, mute animals equipped with these specially designed collars are being strategically placed on the National Highways and main roads of the city.

The aim is to discourage accidents and enhance visibility, particularly during adverse weather conditions. The campaign has gained active participation from all station in-charges across the district.

Speaking to ANI, the Traffic Superintendent, Dalveer Singh said, "Approximately 30 to 40 mute animals were flown to designated areas, with each animal adorned with a radioactively marked collar. This proactive measure intends to address the frequent issue of mute animals causing surprise encounters on roads, even as people manage their own traffic arrangements." (ANI)

