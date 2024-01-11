New Delhi, January 11: As many as 24 trains are expected to arrive late in Delhi on Thursday due to fog in several parts of the country, railway officials said. As per the Northern Railway, at least four trains are running late by about 4 hours, namely Katihar-Amritsar Express, Azamgarh-Delhi Junction Kaifiyat Express, Kamakhya-Delhi Junction Brahmputra Mail and Seoni-Ferozpur Express.

Four trains including Bhubneshwar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Secunderabad-Nizamuddin, Chennai-New Delhi GT, and Manikpur-Nizamuddin Express are likely to arrive late by about 2.15 hours while Ajmer-Katra Pooja Express running late by 6 hours, as per railway data. Delhi Fog: 24 Trains to National Capital From Various Parts of Country Running Late Due to Low Visibility, Check List.

List of Delayed Trains:

24 Train to Delhi from various parts of the country are running late due to dense fog conditions pic.twitter.com/OiRjC42YPM — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2024

At least 13 trains are running late by around 1-1.15 hours, including Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Banglore-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Bhubneshwar-New Delhi Duront, Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express, Prayagraj-New Delhi Express, Maa Belhi Devi Dham Pratapgarh-Delhi Junction, Chennai-New Delhi Express and Islampur-New Delhi Magadh Express. Delhi Weather Update: IMD Predicts 'Cold Day' in National Capital, City Records 9.4 Degree Celsius As Minimum Temperature.

Further, two trains, namely, Saharsa-New Delhi Vaishali Express and Ambedkarnagar-Katra Express are likely to arrive late in Delhi by almost 3.15 hours, as per the railway data. As per India Meteorological Department data, dense fog is likely to continue to prevail during the morning hours in isolated pockets of northwest India during the next 3-4 days. IMD further stated that cold day to severe cold day conditions are likely to reduce over northwest India from today.

