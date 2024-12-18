Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 18 (ANI): Sanjay Seth, the Raksha Rajya Mantri (Minister of State for Defence) will be presiding over the Commissioning Ceremony of 'Nirdeshak' navy vessel today, at Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

According to an official statement by the Ministry of Defence, 'Nirdeshak' is the second vessel of the Survey Vessel (Large) Project, constructed at GRSE Kolkata, showcasing over 80% indigenous content.

Also Read | Kathua Fire: Former Deputy SP, 5 Others Suffocate to Death As Blaze Erupts Inside House in Jammu and Kashmir (Watch Video).

"The ship exemplifies India's commitment to self-reliance (Aatmanirbharta) in defence manufacturing and highlights the expertise of the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau alongside significant contributions from MSMEs, SAIL, and private industry partners," the statement read.

The ship represents the reincarnation of the erstwhile Nirdeshak , which served the Indian Navy with distinction for 32 years until its decommissioning in 2014.

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Decline in Early Trade Amid Foreign Fund Outflows; All Eyes on US Fed Interest Rate Decision.

The new vessel is set to honour the legacy of its predecessor and also "set new benchmarks with its advanced operational capabilities and endurance of 25 days at sea with a top speed of over 18 knots."

"The commissioning of Nirdeshak marks a significant milestone in the modernisation of the Indian Navy's hydrographic fleet and reinforces the nation's SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) vision," read the MoD statement.

The event will showcase India's maritime strength, indigenisation efforts, and leadership in promoting regional security and scientific exploration.

The ceremony will be hosted by Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, and will be attended by senior naval officials, representatives from Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), and other distinguished dignitaries. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)