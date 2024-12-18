Kathua/Jammu, December 18: A former deputy superintendent of police and his three-year-old grandson were among six people who suffocated to death when their rented accommodation caught fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district early on Wednesday, an official said.

Four other people injured in the incident were undergoing treatment in a hospital. According to police, locals noticed the house on fire around 2:30 am and rushed to rescue its occupants. The house was filled with thick smoke, suffocating its occupants in their sleep, they said. Kathua Fire: 6 Die of Asphyxiation After Inhaling Smoke As Blaze Erupts Inside House in Jammu and Kashmir (Watch Videos).

Fire Erupts Inside House in Kathua

Jammu and Kashmir: In Kathua, a fire at a retired DSP's house killed 6 people and injured 3 others. A neighbor was also injured during the rescue. The cause of death is believed to be suffocation pic.twitter.com/It0QESVcfH — IANS (@ians_india) December 18, 2024

The victims were shifted to the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital in Kathua where six of them, including two minors, were declared 'brought dead', officials said. The deceased have been identified as 81-year-old former deputy SP Avtar Krishen Raina, his daughter Barkha Raina (25), son Takash (3), 17-year-old Ganga Bhagat, 15-year-old Danish Bhagat and 6-year-old Advik, a police officer said.

Those injured and undergoing treatment are 61-year-old Swarna (the wife of Avtar Krishen Raina), Neetu Devi (40), Arun Kumar (15), and a 69-year-old woman, he said. Dr Surinder Atri, the principal of the hospital, said, "Ten people were brought to the hospital. Six were brought dead, and four others were injured." Jammu and Kashmir: Massive Forest Fire Breaks Out in Doda's Chenab Valley (Watch Video).

Preliminary investigations suggest the victims died of smoke inhalation and suffocation, he said, adding that no burn injuries were reported. "It is an unfortunate incident. Our assistant matron, who had recently retired, was living in the rented house. The incident happened between 2 am and 3 am. She called over the phone and I immediately informed the police and fire brigade," the doctor added.

Rocky Sharma, a student, said he was studying late at night when he noticed the fire and rushed to the house along with others. "The fire had engulfed the drawing room, and the smoke that seeped into other rooms resulted in the deaths," he added. The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter.