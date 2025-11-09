New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): Indian Naval Ship (INS) Sahyadri is at Guam in the Northern Pacific for participation in the multilateral Exercise Malabar-2025, the Ministry of Defence said.

The participation of INS Sahyadri in Exercise Malabar-2025 reaffirms India's enduring partnership and its commitment to strengthening coordination, enhancing interoperability, and demonstrating a collective resolve to safeguard regional security.

Also Read | 'Shashi Tharoor Speaks for Himself': Congress Distances Itself From Party Leader's Praise for BJP's LK Advani.

Indigenously designed and constructed, INS Sahyadri is a Guided Missile Stealth Frigate. The ship is a shining example of the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision and has participated in several bilateral and multilateral exercises, as well as operational deployments.

The Harbour Phase of Exercise Malabar-2025 will feature operational planning and discussions, alignment on communication protocols, familiarisation visits between participating nations, and sports fixtures. Following the harbour phase, all participating units will proceed for the Sea Phase, wherein ships and aircraft will take part in naval drills, focusing on joint fleet operations, anti-submarine warfare, gunnery serials and flying operations.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Accuses PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Election Commission of 'Vote Theft'.

Originally a bilateral exercise between India and the United States, Malabar gradually expanded to include Japan and later Australia, bringing all four Quad partners into one of the Indo-Pacific's most significant naval collaborations. Though the Quad is not a military alliance, the exercise serves as a platform to strengthen maritime security and uphold freedom of navigation in the region. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)