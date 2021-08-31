New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI): The Indian Navy Ship (INS) Tabar took part in the Maiden Maritime Partnership Exercise with the Algerian Navy on August 29, said the Ministry of Defence on Tuesday.

INS Tabar participated in the exercise during its ongoing goodwill visit to Europe and Africa.

Also Read | Ludhiana Shocker: Girl Abducted, Raped for 26 Days; Two Accused Booked.

"The landmark exercise held off the Algerian coast and saw the participation of a frontline Algerian Naval Ship (ANS) 'Ezzadjer'," said the Ministry of Defence in a statement.

As a part of this exercise, several activities including coordinated manoeuvring, communication procedures and steam past were undertaken between the Indian and Algerian warships.

Also Read | Delhi: No Entry for Commercial Vehicles Without RFID Tag in National Capital From Today.

"The exercise enabled the two navies to understand the concept of operations followed by each other. It also enhanced interoperability and opened the possibility of increasing interaction and collaboration in the future," the statement added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)