Kochi (Kerala), Nov 24 (PTI) The Indian Navy's sail training ship, INS Tarangini, participated in joint sailing with the Italian sail ship Amerigo Vespucci here, Defence officials said on Sunday.

The exercise conducted off the Kochi coast highlights the Indian Navy's commitment to global seafaring traditions and fostering international partnerships, it said.

In a post on 'X', the Defence PRO said: "#INSTarangini & Italy's Amerigo Vespucci showcased maritime camaraderie during a Joint Sail off #Kochi on 22 Nov 24. Enhancing training, interoperability & friendship, this collaboration reflects a shared vision for global seafaring excellence."

The ships jointly exercised various sail manoeuvers, enhancing training cooperation, interoperability and sharing of best practices, a Defence release said.

The sight of majestic ships sailing in unison symbolises enduring friendship and a vision for collaboration between both Navies, it added.

INS Tarangini has been pivotal in the training of Naval cadets and has participated in various goodwill missions across the globe, the release added.

