INS Trikand provides critical medical assistance to Pakistani crew member in Central Arabian Sea (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): INS Trikand, the Indian Navy's stealth frigate, provided critical medical assistance to a Pakistani crew member of a fishing vessel in the Central Arabian Sea, saving his life after a severe injury.

According to an official release from the Ministry of Defence, "On April 4, 2025, INS Trikand, deployed in the Central Arabian Sea, responded to a distress call from the Iranian dhow Al Omeedi, located approximately 350 nautical miles east of the Oman coast."

The call revealed that a Pakistani crew member aboard the FV Abdul Rehman Hanzia, a vessel en route to Iran, had sustained severe injuries involving multiple fractures and significant blood loss while working on the engine.

Upon receiving the distress call, INS Trikand promptly altered its course to provide critical medical assistance.

The crew of the FV Abdul Rehman Hanzia consisted of 11 Pakistani nationals (nine Baloch and two Sindhi) and five Iranian personnel.

The injured individual, a Baloch Pakistani, was in urgent need of medical intervention to prevent the loss of his fingers.

INS Trikand's Medical Officer, along with a team of MARCOS (Marine Commandos) and the ship's boarding team, boarded the vessel to provide immediate care.

After administering local anesthesia, the medical team performed a successful surgical procedure, which included suturing and splinting the injured fingers.

The procedure lasted over three hours, effectively controlling the bleeding and preventing the fingers from suffering permanent damage due to gangrene.

In addition to the medical treatment, INS Trikand supplied the crew of FV Abdul Rehman Hanzia with antibiotics and other medical supplies to ensure their continued well-being as they made their way to Iran.

The entire crew expressed their deep gratitude to the Indian Navy for the timely assistance in saving their crewmate's life. (ANI)

