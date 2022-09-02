Pune, Sep 2 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis on Friday hailed the commissioning of the indigenously built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and the unveiling of the new Navy ensign and said it was a true tribute to legendary warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned India's maiden indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant on Friday, placing the country into a select league of countries with the domestic capability to develop such large vessels.

At the same ceremony, the PM also unveiled the new ensign, which has an octagonal shape with twin golden borders in its fly area that draws inspiration from the seal of the Maratha ruler.

"The newly commissioned INS Vikrant is a true tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj who is the father of India naval power. The commissioning of INS Vikrant and giving a new flag to Indian Navy is a historical and golden moment in the Indian defence sector," CM Shinde said.

"With the commissioning of the INS Vikrant, the might of Indian armed forces will increase on land, sea and air, which is an important step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat," he added.

Fadnavis said colonial remnants continued to be present on the old ensign even as the country celebrated 75 years of Independence, adding that PM Modi had resolved to "wipe out identities of the colonial time".

The new ensign has taken inspiration from the glorious history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who created a strong navy with great foresight, Fadnavis said.

