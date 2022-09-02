New Delhi, September 2: The CBSE has urged the University Grants Commission (UGC) to direct all universities and colleges to accept digital copies of the Class-12 migration certificates as well as the marksheets-cum-passing certificates of students available in DigiLocker for admissions, saying the documents are legally valid.

The board's clarification came after some universities asked their students to submit a paper-printed copy of the migration certificate. "It has come to the notice that certain universities are asking the students to submit the paper-printed copy of the migration certificate. Though the CBSE is supplying the printed copy to the students shortly, however, it is informed that documents such as marksheet-cum-passing certificate and migration certificate available in DigiLocker with digital signature are also legally valid and should be accepted by all higher education institutions," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said. CBSE Class 10th, 12th Results 2022: Marksheets for Board Exams To Be Available on DigiLocker.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the Class-12 results on July 22. "Immediately after the declaration of the results, the marksheet-cum-passing certificates and migration certificates of students were made available in their DigiLocker. Both the documents available in DigiLocker are digitally signed by the controller of examinations," Bhardwaj added.

DigiLocker is an Indian digitisation online service provided by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology under the Centre's Digital India initiative.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)