Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 14 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday said that instructions had been given to concerned authorities to find the accused in the alleged attack on former Bilaspur MLA Bambar Thakur in front of his residence.

Further, he said that the former MLA insisted on being treated at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital.

Speaking to ANI, Sukhu said "I have given instructions to concerned authorities to identify the accused. I have talked to Bambar Singh and asked him to go to AIIMS but he insisted on being treated at IGMC. I have asked the Deputy Commissioner to make the necessary arrangements."

The former MLA was injured during the alleged firing incident, as per police officials.

Two other people, including his Personal Security Officer (PSO), were also injured in the attack, Bilaspur Superintendent of Police (SP) Sandeep Dhawan said.

"Ex MLA Bambar Thakur and two people were injured during the alleged firing in Bilaspur; PSO Sanjay was referred to AIIMS, and Ex MLA at IGMC Bilaspur," the SP said.More details are awaited.

Leader of opposition and BJP leader Jairam Thakur said that incidents like these show the collapse of law and order in the state.

"The shooting incident in Bilaspur is extremely sad. Such incidents make it clear that the law and order situation in the state has completely collapsed. I hope that whoever is guilty of this shooting incident will be caught by the law as soon as possible. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the people injured in this shooting incident," he said. (ANI)

