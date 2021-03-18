New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) Insurance regulator Irdai on Thursday said hospitalisation of a policy holder due to any adverse reaction after COVID vaccination will be covered under health insurance policies, subject to conditions.

In a release, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) mentioned about press reports raising doubts whether any adverse reactions to COVID vaccination that require hospitalisation will be covered by the health insurance policies.

"It is clarified that in the unlikely event of hospitalisation following adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccination, hospitalisation is covered under the health insurance policies subject to the specific terms and conditions of the policy," the regulator said.

