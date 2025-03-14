Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 14 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Vanathi Srinivasan on Friday criticized the MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government for replacing the Rupee symbol, accusing it of intentionally disrespecting the national symbol in a planned manner.

Speaking to ANI, Srinivasan said, "Yesterday, the CM posted the removal of the rupee symbol. He was very specific about using the Tamil symbol. Of course, we are using the Tamil symbol. but he intentionally, in a planned way, is ignoring or disrespecting the national symbol. That is our concern. The elected government takes an oath of the Constitution and for the respect towards the national integrity... We are against the disrespect for all of that."

Tamil Nadu's MK Stalin government has replaced the Rupee symbol 'Rs' for the Indian currency with the Tamil alphabet 'Ru' in state Budget logo amid the raging language row between the State and the Central government.

The previous budget logo for the Budget of 2024 -25 carried the Indian currency symbol Rs. The budget 2025-26 is set to be presented in the Tamil Nadu assembly on March 14.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on Thursday released a video which showcased the logo for the Budget of 2025-26 and in this logo, the national currency symbol had been substituted with the Tamil Alphabet 'Ru'

BJP's Tamil Nadu Chief, K Annamalai lashed out over the State Government's "stupid" move, stating that a Tamilian and son of a former DMK MLA designed the Rupee symbol.

"The DMK Government's State Budget for 2025-26 replaces the Rupee Symbol designed by a Tamilian, which was adopted by the whole of Bharat and incorporated into our Currency. Thiru Udhay Kumar, who designed the symbol, is the son of a former DMK MLA. How stupid can you become, Thiru @mkstalin?" K Annamalai said.

The State government has locked horns with the Central government over the three-language formula proposed in the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020.

At the heart of the controversy is the NEP's three-language formula, which Tamil Nadu fears will impose Hindi on the state. Stalin argued that the policy prioritizes Hindi over regional languages, undermining the state's autonomy and linguistic diversity. (ANI)

