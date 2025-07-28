Itanagar, Jul 28 (PTI) The Itanagar Capital Police have dismantled a major inter-state vehicle theft and smuggling racket, recovering 57 high-end stolen cars valued at over Rs 30.5 crore, an officer said on Monday.

This is the largest single recovery of stolen vehicles by a police station in India till date, he said.

Also Read | 'Honour Killing' in Tamil Nadu: Dalit IT Professional Hacked to Death in Broad Daylight in Tirunelveli.

The police also arrested five people associated with the gang.

Capital SP Jummar Basar told reporters here that the police registered a suo-motu FIR after receiving intelligence inputs about a sophisticated vehicle smuggling network operating across multiple states.

Also Read | Alien Comet 3I/ATLAS Could Be Bigger Than Mount Everest: Scientists Make Chilling Revelation About Mysterious Interstellar Object' Racing Through Our Solar System.

The police also formed a Special Investigation Team to probe into the case.

“The operation commenced on July 2 and led to the recovery of 57 stolen vehicles from various parts of the Itanagar Capital Region. All the vehicles, mostly luxury and high-end models, were found to be linked to theft cases registered in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and other states,” Basar said.

About the modus operandi of the gang, the SP said that its members primarily targeted expensive cars in Delhi-National Capital Region and adjoining states.

After stealing the vehicles, the criminals partnered with brokers who tampered with engine and chassis numbers, created forged registration papers, and facilitated the vehicles' transport to Arunachal Pradesh.

Once in the state, the cars were sold to unsuspecting buyers at prices well below market value.

Preliminary investigations have revealed the possibility of international connections to the racket, the SP said.

Basar added that certain digital financial trails and patterns in cross-border movement suggest the involvement of foreign handlers or transactions.

“This angle is currently under detailed investigation, and the police are working to trace the money flow and potential overseas links,” he said.

Efforts are continuing to locate and apprehend the remaining members of the network, some of whom are believed to be operating from outside the state.

The SP emphasised that more recoveries are expected as the investigation progresses.

Basar also urged citizens to verify ownership history of vehicles via the VAHAN portal or through respective RTOs before purchasing any second-hand vehicle.

He warned against buying vehicles without proper and genuine documentation and appealed to the public to immediately report any suspicious sellers or vehicles to the nearest police station.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)