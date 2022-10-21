New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) International cooperation to combat global threats should be a two way street -- joint and reciprocal, CBI Director Subodh Jaiswal said at the concluding session of the Interpol's 90th General Assembly on Friday.

He also said that the world continues to be vulnerable on account of threats to the common people for which international cooperation is needed.

"...international cooperation has to be order of the day but it has to be a two way street -- joint and reciprocal. The deliberations over that in last four days have indeed the same direction," said the director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is the National Central Bureau of India to liaison with the Interpol.

The four-day general assembly hosted by India was attended by delegations of around 165 countries. This is the second time that the country has hosted the assembly in 25 years.

During the jamboree of police chiefs, ministers and senior officials of national central bureaus, around 14 countries initiated bilateral meetings on issues related to fugitives, exchange of information and mutual assistance legal treaty, officials said.

The Indian delegation, which was led by a deputy inspector general rank officer from the CBI, engaged in bilateral meetings with 22 countries in which 14 were initiated by visiting members, they said.

The CBI gave a list of key fugitives to countries such as the US, the UK and the UAE, which exchanged information about the present status, the officials said, without giving details citing confidentiality.

Sources refused to give the names of the prominent fugitives which were handed over to these countries, but said three to four most-wanted names were given to them.

Some of the countries that had initiated bilateral meetings also gave their lists of fugitives who are believed to be in India.

Over 34 economic criminals from India have found refuge abroad besides 740 others against whom Red Notices have been issued by the Interpol, they said.

Among the countries with whom India held bilateral meetings were Australia, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Austria, South Africa, New Zealand, Japan, Bhutan, Namibia, Bahrain, Russia, Canada, Oman, Serbia, Malaysia and Mongolia.

During the meetings issues such as improvement of criminal intelligence sharing, tracking location of fugitives, terror financing and online radicalisation besides mechanisms to coordinated prevention of cyber crimes and online child sexual exploitation also came up.

