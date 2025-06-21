New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): The 11th International Day of Yoga was celebrated at the Air Force Station in New Delhi under the theme "Yoga for One Earth, One Health."

"The gathering was inspired by the live address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with a visionary tone for global wellness and unity," IAF said in a post on X.

"Unified in breath and balance, Air Warriors performed yoga asana in unison, fostering wellness, resonating with the IAF motto of People First Mission Always," it added.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated in the 11th International Yoga Day celebrations in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

Taking to 'X', the Union Home Minister extended his wishes on the International Yoga Day and said that yoga brings unity among the mind, body and brain.

Amit Shah stated that in today's world, yoga is becoming a part of the daily routine of people across the world.

Meanwhile, 2121 participants held the cobra pose for two minutes and nine seconds while performing yoga in Gujarat's Vadnagar on Saturday and achieved the Guinness World Record.

According to Richard Stunning, official adjudicator at Guinness World Records, a record with a title for the most people performing the cobra pose in yoga began on Saturday. The minimum number of participants for the record was 250; they had to hold the Yoga Cobra pose for at least a minute.

A total of 2184 participants breached the one-minute timeline; they ended up holding the cobra pose for two minutes and nine seconds. The Guinness World Records discounted 64 participants, after which 2121 participants held the cobra pose for two minutes and nine seconds to clinch the Guinness World Record.

"The Guinness World Records title that starts today is the most people performing the cobra pose in yoga, simultaneously. We set a guideline that everyone had to do it for at least a minute each, and we set a minimum target of 250 participants. Today, they did it for more than a minute, they did it for two minutes and nine seconds, and the total was 2185. We had to discount 64 participants. So the confirmed title is 2121 participants. Given we set a minimum of 250, this is smashing the Guinness World Record. Congratulations to everyone involved, and it's a fantastic achievement", Richard Stunning told ANI. (ANI)

