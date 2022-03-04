New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Thirty-six women bikers of the Border Security Force (BSF) will embark on a 5,280-km cross-country road expedition with an aim to spread the message of women empowerment, a senior officer said on Friday.

The 21-day 'Seema Bhawani Shaurya Expedition Empowerment Ride-2022' will be flagged from the India Gate here on International Women's Day on March 8.

Also Read | Karnataka: Police Arrest Man For Blackmailing Women With Nude Selfies Video, Photos and Exorted Money in Bengaluru.

The expedition will end on March 28 in Chennai after they traverse a total of 5,280 km through major cities such as Chandigarh, Amritsar, Bikaner, Jaipur, Udaipur, Gandhinagar, Bharuch, Nashik, Pune, Solapur, Hyderabad, Anantapur, Bengaluru, Salem, Madurai and Kanyakumari.

BSF director general (DG) Pankaj Kumar Singh told reporters here that the women will spread the message of their achievements and national unity.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: 15-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped in Sawai Madhopur.

The expedition will showcase what they are capable of, he said.

The DG said the bikers' group, which has shown its dare-devil skills at the Republic Day parade twice, will be supported by Royal Enfield, the maker of Bullet motorcycles.

The team members are in the 25-41 age group.

They will ride the Classic 350 Royal Enfield motorcycles provided by the company for the expedition, while logistics and other administrative requirements of the team will be jointly taken care by the BSF and the company, a BSF spokesperson said.

"The team will also be interacting with various riding communities and audiences with an intent to sensitise and bring forth awareness about the capabilities of women while emphasising freedom from bias, stereotypes and discrimination," the spokesperson said.

The 'Seema Bhawani' all-women bikers team was raised in 2016 and it took part in the Republic Day parade on the Rajpath in 2018 and 2022.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)