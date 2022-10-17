New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Interpol plays no role in curbing any state-sponsored activities such as terrorism and its focus is on cyber criminals, drug dealers and child abusers, its Secretary General Jurgen Stock said on Monday.

Stock addressed the press on the eve of the 90th General Assembly of Interpol in Delhi in which police chiefs and ministers of 195 countries are likely to participate.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Releases Rs 2,096 for Farmers Crore Under YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan Scheme.

The General Assembly will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

Asked if the global body will take steps to curb actions of states backing terrorism and sheltering terror accused, Stock said, "We are playing no role to be very specific and concrete. If there is any state activity Interpol is not conducting any activity."

Also Read | Maharashtra Minister Atul Save Draws Flak for Touring Rain-Hit Villages in Decorated Bullock Cart.

"We are focussing primarily on so called, according to our Constitution, ordinary law crime. We are going against child abusers, rapists, murderers, drug dealers, cyber criminals who want to make billions of money that is Interpol's focus. That is the majority of crime that occurs around the world. That is why Interpol exists," he said.

He said Interpol is a platform which allows its member countries to share information.

Stock said there is "some confusion" about what a Red Notice issued by Interpol is and more importantly what it is not.

"Red Notice is not an international arrest warrant and Interpol cannot force any member country to arrest any individual who is subject of Red Notice. It is not for Interpol to judge the merit of a case or a decision taken by national courts. That is the sovereign matter in each and every country," he said.

He said the every request for Red Notice is assessed in accordance with the constitution and rules of Interpol.

Stock said Interpol cannot issue a Red Notice if it is political, military, religious or racial in character.

He said the organisation understands that its decision to not issue the Red Notice in a case may not be welcomed by the member country concerned but Interpol implements same rules when assessing any request from any country.

Stock said the General Assembly will share with participating members the latest trends of crimes.

He said among the most significant trend would be the increasing influence of organised crime in physical world associated with physical violence and virtual world (cyber crime) causing a massive economic and social impact on governments, on businesses and also individuals worldwide.

Stock said less than one per cent of global illicit financial flows are intercepted and that 99 per cent of stolen assets remaining in criminal hands should be of "greater concern" for everyone.

He also said it is estimated that global annual costs of cyber crime is expected to reach USD 10.5 trillion by 2025.

"This brings us to the basics of policing. We have to follow the money," he said.

Stock said Interpol has set up its global stop-payment mechanism, known as the Anti-Money Laundering Rapid Response Protocol (ARRP), which has helped recovered 60 million USD of assets stolen by cyber criminals.

The protocol enables more member countries to submit and handle requests to follow, intercept or provisionally freeze illegal proceeds of crime.

Stock lauded India's role in a "range of operations coordinated by Interpol", including the recent Operation Lionfish during which Indian authorities made the single largest seizure of 75 kilogram of heroin.

The secretary general said representatives of both Russia and Ukraine have also come for the General Assembly.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)