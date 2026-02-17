VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 17: Greenheck India Private Limited, the Indian subsidiary of US-based Greenheck Corporation, a global leader in air movement, control and conditioning solutions, has collaborated with Centre for CSR and Sustainability Excellence (CCSE), which is the non-profit foundation of Innovative Project Management Pvt. Ltd. (IPMS), to launch its third CSR project in Rewari, Haryana. The main objective of this project is to strengthen essential public infrastructure by enhancing healthcare, education, and public safety institutions through sustainable and renewable energy solutions, thereby benefiting residents across the district.

As per the CSR program, 5 kW hybrid solar power systems will set up at Primary Health Centre (PHC) and a Government Senior Secondary School. This will make sure that the PHC will get uninterrupted power supply for its critical medical equipment and the school will smoothly run its digital learning tools, classrooms, laboratories, etc. running. Moreover, this project will also improve classroom infrastructure for better learning experience with IT equipment for effective teaching and digital learning which will ensure a safe and conducive environment for both the students and the staff. The improvements are ultimately targeted to uplift the hygiene and overall learning outcomes in both students and staff.

In addition to strengthening healthcare and educational infrastructure, the CSR initiative also extends support to essential public services through the installation of a 3 kW solar power system at the Kasola Police Station. This intervention will support uninterrupted operations at the police station while promoting the use of clean and renewable energy. By incorporating renewable energy solutions across healthcare, education, and public safety institutions, the program demonstrates an integrated approach toward sustainable infrastructure development and improved service delivery, benefiting communities across the district.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Sunil Arora (Senior Manager, Finance & Commerce) stated, "IPMS and its social arm, CCSE, have played a commendable role in the successful implementation of Greenheck India's CSR initiative in Rewari, Haryana. Through effective planning, coordination, and on-ground execution, they have ensured that the project objectives--strengthening healthcare, education, and community safety--were achieved in a meaningful and sustainable manner. The installation of solar power systems and infrastructure improvements across public institutions reflect their commitment to community development, environmental sustainability, and long-term impact. Their efforts have significantly contributed to the successful delivery of the CSR project and have created tangible benefits for the local community".

Dr. Soumitro Chakraborty, Chairman of CCSE, stated, "Collaborating with Greenheck India Private Limited for the third time presents a remarkable opportunity. We intended to make a significant difference in the lives of Rewari residents by improving healthcare, education and road safety."

The initiative supports community development, environmental sustainability, and better public infrastructure, aligning with multiple UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including No Poverty (SDG 1), Good Health and Well-Being (SDG 3), Quality Education (SDG 4), Clean Water and Sanitation (SDG 6), Affordable and Clean Energy (SDG 7), Sustainable Communities (SDG 11), Climate Action (SDG 13), and Life on Land (SDG 15).

