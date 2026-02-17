Bhaderwah (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 17 (ANI): The 4 Rashtriya Rifles regiment of the Indian Army, in collaboration with the Bhaderwah Development Authority (BDA), organised a 5 km snow marathon in Bhaderwah under Operation Sadbhavna on Monday, paying tribute to ten soldiers who lost their lives in an accident a month ago while also seeking to promote tourism and inspire the region's youth to serve the nation. The event also aimed to promote tourism in the region and encourage youth to join the defence forces.

District Collector of Doda Harvinder Singh, speaking to reporters, said the event was a heartfelt remembrance of the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation.

"Under Operation Sadbhavna, the Indian Army organised a 5 km long snow marathon. A month ago, 10 of our soldiers lost their lives in an accident, and today, we organised this event to remember them," Singh said.

He added that the event conveyed a broader message to the region's youth.

"We also encouraged children to join the defence forces, and the aim of this event was to promote tourism, which would provide employment to the people of this region," he said.

The event also reflects the BDA's ongoing efforts to foster civic responsibility, environmental awareness, and sustainable tourism in the Doda district. Last year, the authority organised a cleanliness drive at the famous Lake View Resort Bhaderwah as part of the nationwide Sewa Pakhwada campaign, underscoring its long-standing commitment to preserving the region's natural beauty while boosting local livelihoods.

This year's snow marathon, organised jointly with the Indian Army, builds on those efforts, weaving together remembrance, community engagement, and economic opportunity into a single, purposeful event.

Operation Sadbhavna is a long-running Indian Army initiative aimed at building goodwill among civilians in conflict-affected and border regions through humanitarian, educational, and community outreach programmes. Over the years, it has played a significant role in strengthening the bond between the armed forces and local communities across Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

