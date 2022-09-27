New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): An interstate drug racket was busted after multiple operations were carried out to tackle the drug menace, Delhi Police said on Tuesday.

Besides the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), several other sections of the Crime Branch and the Operations Cells of districts launched the concerted drive against drugs. All teams of the Crime Branch were assigned the task to keep a vigil on drug traffickers.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Muslim Man Stabs His Former Hindu Wife to Death for Not Wearing 'Burqa' in Tilak Nagar, Arrested.

The accused arrested are being examined at length by a pool of investigators and information about their associates and networks is also being extracted. The forward and backward linkages of the accused are also being connected and nabbed.

MDMA (Ecstasy/Molly) is a stimulant drug that can cause hallucinations. It is known as a designer drug because it was created for the purpose of making someone feel high. The drug is popular among teens and youth who go to clubs, concerts, or "rave" parties.

Also Read | YouTuber Tuhin Mondal Arrested for Creating Memes Over West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Jhalmuri' Comment.

The police said that it had received secret information, that two persons namely Chand and Tejender have procured Charas from Kasol and will be supplying it to a person in Delhi in the Fruit Market of Azadpur Mandi, Delhi.

The police used human intelligence and technical surveillance for the investigation and formed multiple teams to carry out the investigation.

As per the police, the first team was constituted to intercept the drug consignment. The second team was working on further information related to the Himachal module. The third team of ER-III and the Crime Branch started the investigation of the receiver of the illegal drugs. The fourth team of the NR-II, Crime Branch started the investigation on the supply of MDMA.

A trap was laid near the Fruit Market in Azadpur Mandi. There, the police intercepted one XUV 300 car that was registered in Himachal Pradesh. Two persons namely, Chand Kumar and Tejender Kumar were apprehended. One packet containing 590 grams of Charas, concealed under the gear glove box, was also recovered from the car.

The receiver of Charas had also reached at the place and tried to flee from the police. But, the police overpowered and arrested him. He was identified as Rajan Narula, who is a resident of Delhi. The police registered the case under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, police said.

Further, the police laid another trap near the Shubham Nursery, Najafgarh Road, Bijwasan Delhi. There, the police intercepted a Grey Swift Baleno Car and apprehended two more persons. One packet containing 528 Grams of Charas was also recovered from their possession. Another case under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act was registered.

In the third operation, one person named Mohammad Shan was nabbed by the crime branch. He was the receiver of banned narcotics substances and his name was disclosed by the two drug peddlers arrested earlier by Crime Branch.

A trap was also registered in Old Seemapuri, Delhi. The police intercepted a Honda City car and recovered 51 kg Ganja from there. Two persons namely, Salman and Talim were also arrested at the place, the police said.

On sustained interrogation, they disclosed that they smuggled the illegal Ganja from Ankapalli, Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh for supply in Delhi, NCR and Meerut. They also said that a person named Shahrukh alias Shah was instrumental in their operation.

The team of the NR-II, Crime Branch also nabbed a person named Aakash alias Bhanu, after noticing his suspicious activities. 50 grams of MDMA was also recovered from his possession, the police said.

During the interrogation, it was revealed that accused Chand Kumar and Tejender Kumar alias Tanju had purchased Charas from various sources in Himachal Pradesh and had supplied it to various persons in different states at higher prices.

On further investigation, it was found out that the accused Ranjan Narula, who is one of the receivers converted purchased Charas into small packets and sold it to customers.

The police informed that on sustained interrogation, it was revealed that accused Goverdhan alias Bittu is a permanent resident of Kullu. He had procured Charas from sources close to his village. Another accused Amit purchased Charas to sell in smaller quantities to his customers in Daulatabad village.

In the Ganja recovery case, the local supplier Mohammad Shan was also arrested after a marathon exercise. He was examined at length and it has been revealed that he purchased this illegal consignment from his associate from the Anakapalli district of Andra Pradesh.

The police also found out that the Honda City car used in transporting the banned substance was modified such as to keep the Ganja hidden in during the cursory checking. A hidden cavity was created under the boot of the car and the vehicle was driven across several states without the drugs being detected at the various tolls and check posts.

They were taking the route through Madhya Pradesh and Agra for smuggling from Andhra Pradesh to Delhi. They were selling drugs at more than the double price after the trafficking, the police said.

The police also said that MDMA supplier Aakash Mahla belongs to an affluent family. He is also under the heavy influence of the 'rowdy image' of his close friends and got into drugs. He procured the banned substance from a West African national.

The police further said that efforts are being made to trace the source and receivers of contraband and bust the modus operandi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)