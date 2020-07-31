Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 31 (ANI): The Sleuths of Commissioner's Task Force, East Zone Team, Hyderabad city, apprehended one notorious Interstate chain snatcher who had more than 47 cases booked against him in Maharashtra, said Anjani Kumar, IPS Commissioner of Police Hyderabad City.

The accused has been identified as Shanker Rao Biradar.

"Recovered intact two gold mangalsutram chains weighing about 5.5 tulas and one Bajaj Pulsar 150 cc Bike from his possession. Accused Shanker Rao Biradar hails from Prakash Nagar, Latur Dist of Maharashtra State. He is notorious interstate chain Snatcher. Earlier in the month of September-2018, he was arrested by Hadapsar Police station of Pune city, Maharashtra in 47 cases (i.e., 33 chain snatchings cases and 14 bike theft cases)," said Kumar.

"He committed above offences in 20 various police stations i.e., PS Deccan-six cases, PS Alankar-five, PS Swargate-five, PS Bharti Vidyapeeth-three, PS Chatrushringi-three, PS Kondhawa-three, PS Vishrambag-three, etc., and sent to Yerwada Central Prison for judicial remand. In the last week of June-2020, he was released on bail from Yerwada Jail," he added.

After he was released from jail, the accused did not mend his ways and he again decided to carry on with chain snatching offences and earn easy money. Accordingly in the first week of July 2020, he came to Hyderabad. On July 19, 2020, he stole one Bajaj Pulsar 150cc bike in the limits of PS Langer house and conducted recce in isolated areas of Hyderabad city to commit chain-snatching crimes, Kumar informed.

In this process on July 26, 2020, he committed 02-chain snatching offences in the limits of PS Kachiguda and PS SR Nagar respectively.

"The case was detected by watching CCTV footages, using Photo enhancement software, ITMS (Integrated Traffic Management System) and other advance technologies the Commissioner's Task Force, East Zone Team apprehended the accused and recovered intact 02-gold mangalsutram chains weighing about 5.5 tulas and one stolen Bajaj Pulsar 150 cc Bike B.No.TS12EL6308 which was also used for commission of the offence," said Kumar.

"The arrested accused along with recovered property has been handed over to Inspector Kachiguda Police Station, for taking further action against him," he added. (ANI)

