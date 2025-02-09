Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 9 (ANI): The Government of Karnataka is set to host Invest Karnataka 2025, the state's flagship Global Investors Meet (GIM), from February 12-14, 2025, with a grand inaugural event scheduled on February 11, 2025. Spearheaded by Minister MB Patil, the summit aims to highlight Karnataka's strategic advantages in fostering innovation, industrial growth, and global partnerships, MB Patil's office said.

Featuring 75+ marquee speakers, 25+ technical sessions, 10+ country sessions, and SME Connect discussions, the event will provide deep insights into global economic trends, emerging technologies, and resilience strategies.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: TVK Names Superstar Vijay As Its CM Candidate, Alliance Only With Parties Recognising His Leadership.

Invest Karnataka 2025 boasts a power-packed agenda, featuring some of the most influential minds shaping industries worldwide. Highlights from key technical sessions include:

On February 12 the events include a Fireside Chat on AI, Cybersecurity, and Government: Building Digital Resilience in an Uncertain World, Fireside Chat on Resilient Pathways: Charting India's Economic Growth Amid Global Challenges, Fireside Chat - Innovating the Future and a Panel Discussion on Leading the Charge: Young Innovators Shaping India's Future.

Also Read | Bulldozer Action in Uttar Pradesh: Authorities Begin Demolition of 3-Storey Madni Mosque in Kushinagar After Stay Order Issued by High Court Lapses on February 8 (Watch Videos).

On February 13, events include Fireside Chat - Pioneering the AI Frontier: From Moonshots to Real-World Impact and a panel discussion on From Diverse Paths to a Common Goal in which speakers include Kiran Rao (Film Director, Producer, and Writer), Irina Ghose (MD, Microsoft India), Sukhi Singh (Founder, Sukhi's Gourmet Foods).

On February 14 a Fireside Chat will be held on Thriving in Turbulence: How Nations Can Build Lasting Resilience.

Under the leadership of Minister MB Patil, Invest Karnataka 2025 will underscore the state's commitment to fostering industrial growth, innovation, and global collaboration.

Minister Patil has been instrumental in driving forward key initiatives such as strengthening academia-industry partnerships through strategic MoUs with leading global universities, including a recent collaboration with the University of Liverpool. He has also played a pivotal role in spearheading the KWIN City initiative, ensuring Karnataka remains a global leader in cutting-edge industries.

Additionally, 19+ country partners will engage in investment dialogues, strengthening global supply chain networks and exploring trade opportunities. The summit will also host exclusive industry roundtables focusing on Renewable Energy, University Collaborations, and Healthcare Innovations, reinforcing Karnataka's role in shaping the future of global industries.

Invest Karnataka 2025 is poised to be one of India's most dynamic investment summits, featuring an impressive lineup of global visionaries, including Anand Mahindra, Sajjan Jindal, Dr Shashi Tharoor, Sebastian Thrun, Ann Dunkin, Nikhil Kamath, Kiran Rao, Geetanjali Kirloskar, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Vivek Lall, Sudarshan Venu, Martin Lundstedt, Rob Boyd, Akis Evangelidis, and Prashant Prakash.

As Karnataka gears up to host one of the most influential investment summits in Asia, Invest Karnataka 2025 is set to define the roadmap for the next decade of industrial and economic progress.

Visit to view the events and agenda - https://investkarnataka.co.in/gim2025/events. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)