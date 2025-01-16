Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 16 (ANI): An investigation team arrived at the residence of Saif Ali Khan in Mumbai on Thursday evening to carry out the probe over the attack on the actor.

The authorities are intensifying their efforts to understand the circumstances of the incident, gather evidence, and identify any other potential suspects.

The team's visit in the ongoing probe seeks to uncover details regarding the motive and nature of the attack on the actor.

The incident unfolded at Saif's residence in the 'Satguru Sharan' building in Bandra after an intruder allegedly confronted Khan's maid. When Saif attempted to intervene and de-escalate the situation, the confrontation turned physical. The actor sustained injuries during the scuffle and was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for treatment.

Saif sustained a thoracic spinal cord injury, as per Dr Nitin Dange of Lilavati Hospital.

"Saif Ali Khan was admitted to the hospital at 2 am with alleged history of assault by some unknown person. He sustained a major injury to the thoracic spinal cord due to a lodged knife in the spine. A surgery was performed to remove the knife and repair leaking spinal fluid," the doctor informed.

Saif also suffered deep wounds on his left hand and neck, the doctor informed.

"Two other deep wounds on his left hand and one other on his neck were repaired by the plastic surgery team. He is completely stable now. He is recovering well and out of danger now," Dr Dange added.

Earlier, Saif's team also issued a statement stating that the actor is out of danger and is currently recovering."Saif Ali Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger. He is currently in recovery and the doctors are monitoring his progress. All family members are safe and the police are investigating the incident," the statement read.

Dixit Gedam, DCP Zone 9 of Mumbai Police, who is part of the team investigating an attack on Actor Saif Ali Khan said that one of the accused has been identified.

"It has been discovered that the accused used the fire escape to enter their house. So far, the investigation suggests that it was an attempted burglary. We are making every effort to arrest the accused as soon as possible. Once he is arrested, we will be able to disclose further details," he said."One accused has been identified. He used the staircase to enter, and teams were in the field to arrest him. There are 10 detection teams working in different directions," DCP Gedam added.

Following the news of the attack, family members and close friends have been gathering at Lilavati Hospital. (ANI)

