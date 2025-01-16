Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis on Thursday stated that the law and order of Mumbai cannot be judged based on a few incidents and asserted that the city is the safest place. Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: Who Drove Saif to Hospital? Neither Ibrahim Nor Taimur, House Help Took Actor to Hospital In Auto-Rickshaw, Says Report.

The statement comes after an attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan in the wee hours of Thursday that left him with injuries.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Says Police Have Shared Key Details

#WATCH | Mumbai: On the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "Police has given you all details regarding this. What kind of attack is this, what is actually behind this and what was the intention behind the attack is all before you." pic.twitter.com/8lMegAtxNJ — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2025

""Police have given you all details regarding this. What kind of attack is this? What is actually behind this, and what was the intention behind the attack? is all before you," the Maharashtra CM told mediapersons.

"Mumbai is the safest place, and there is no doubt about it. Just based on one or two incidents, it won't be right to say that Mumbai is unsafe. At the same time, it is also correct that if any such kind of incident happens, we should take it seriously and act accordingly and keep Mumbai safe," Fadnavis added.

Meanwhile, actor Saif Ali Khan's team has issued a statement stating that the actor is out of danger and is currently recovering.

"Saif Ali Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger. He is currently in recovery, and the doctors are monitoring his progress. All family members are safe, and the police are investigating the incident," the statement read.

"We would like to thank Dr. Niraj Uttamani, Dr. Nitin Dange, Dr. Leena Jain, and the team at Lilavati Hospital. Thank you to all his fans and well-wishers for their prayers and thoughts during this time," the actor's team added.

Speaking to the media, Dixit Gedam, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 9 of Mumbai Police, said that burglary was the motive behind the attack.

"It has been discovered that the accused used the fire escape to enter their house. So far, the investigation suggests that it was an attempted burglary. We are making every effort to arrest the accused as soon as possible. Once he is arrested, we will be able to disclose further details," he said.

"One accused has been identified. He used the staircase to enter, and teams are in the field to arrest him. There are 10 detection teams working in different directions," DCP Gedam added.

The shocking incident unfolded at Saif Ali Khan's residence in the 'Satguru Sharan' building in Bandra after an intruder allegedly confronted Khan's maid. When Saif attempted to intervene and de-escalate the situation, the confrontation turned physical. The actor sustained injuries during the scuffle and was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for treatment. Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Actor’s Team Confirms He’s Out of Danger and Recovering After Surgery.

Dr. Niraj Uttamani, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Lilavati Hospital, said that Saif was brought to the hospital at 3 am on Thursday. Saif Ali Khan suffered six stab wounds, two of which were deep, with one located near his spine, and a foreign object was also identified near his spine, the Lilavati Hospital said in a statement.