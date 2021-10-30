Kochi (Kerala) [India], October 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a noble and laudable gesture in inviting His Holiness Pope Francis to visit India, Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council (KCBC) said on Saturday.

The invitation for papal visit to India is a historic decision, Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, President of the KCBC said in a statement here today.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

"This decision will, of course, be applauded by all Indians irrespective of caste and faith. The people of India look towards to the Roman Pontiff as an advocate and bold spokesperson of morality and humanitarian values. Papal visit will strengthen the diplomatic relations between India and Vatican. It will also smoothen the path of dialogue between Christianity and other religious groups of this Nation," according to a press statement.

"Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, the President of Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council (KCBC) on behalf of the Kerala Catholic Church, congratulates and appreciates PM Modi for his historical invitation," the press release issued by Kerala Catholic Bishop's Council said.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

The council further said that they are waiting eagerly towards the blessed moments of the Papal visit. "We the Catholic Church of Kerala are waiting eagerly towards the blessed moments of the visit of His Holiness Pope Francis, the Bishop of Rome and Head of the Catholic Church," the statement said.

Earlier today, PM Modi met Pope Francis at the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican and discussed the COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences for people across the world.

In an official release, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that it was the first meeting between an "Indian Prime Minister and the Pope in more than two decades". In June 2000, late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had last visited the Vatican and met the then Pope John Paul II.

"India and The Holy See have friendly relations dating back to the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1948. India is home to the second-largest Catholic population in Asia," MEA said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)