Agartala, May 22 (PTI) The Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT), a constituent of the ruling BJP-led coalition, observed a 24-hour strike in Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) area in protest against the alleged attack on its president and minister N C Debbarma.

Debbarma, the revenue minister, was on Thursday attacked allegedly by supporters of the Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) at Belbari, about 25 km from the state capital, police said.

The TIPRA, a newly floated tribal party, swept the recently concluded elections for the 30-member TTAADC.

Educational institutes of the state are closed due to summer vacation while government offices are closed as it is the fourth Saturday of the month. Private vehicles were off the road due to restrictions imposed by the government in view of the surge of COVID-19 cases, officials said.

The goods and transport vehicles which were permitted to move in local areas were on the road. Most of the shops, which were not under the purview of the restrictions were open, they said.

As the night curfew was imposed from 6 pm, all shops were closed in the evening.

Officials said that about 20 strike supporters were picketing at Mandai and Khumulwung area of West Tripura district, who returned home following requests from the police.

Police said that adequate security arrangements have been made to ensure that law and order situation remains under control.

The TTAADC area constitutes two-third of the state territory and spread over all the eight districts of the state. It is also home to the tribals, who form one-third of the state's estimated 40 lakh population.

