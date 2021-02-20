Agartala, Feb 19 (PTI) The Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT), an ally of the ruling BJP i the state, on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding with Tipraha Indigenous People's Regional Alliance (TIPRA) to fight the coming election to the Tripura Tribal Area Autonomous District Coucil.

IPFT president and state revenue minister N C Debbarma and TIPRA chairman Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma told a joint press conference that the alliance was forged not only to fight the upcoming tribal council election but also for the development of the states indigenous community which forms one third of the states total estimated 40 lakh population.

The election to TTADC, which was due on May 17, 2020 was postponed by a year and will be held by the same date this year due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Seeking to clear the air over the alliance, the IPFT president said there are a number of instances that a party which has an alliance with a national party has oe with a regional party or group as well. "So our alliance with BJP will continue".

The Indigenous People's Regional Alliance (TIPRA) of Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, the scion of the Tripura royal family, announced the merger of its Tipraland State Party and IPFT Tipraha group.

TIPRA was renamed Tipraha Indigenous People's Regional Alliance.

The TIPRA chief if the combine wins it will pass a resolution i the TTADC demanding Greater Tipraland.

The demand for the Tipraland state is the only alternative for the continued existence of indigenous tribes in their own land. The Tipraland state will include TTAADC areas and other areas inhabited by the indigenous people of the state, he said.

N C Debbarma said, "We have long been struggling to get rid of the economic and social deprivation faced by the indigenous communities and have demanded a separate state in the tribal council areas of the state. TIPRA and IPFT are working with the same goals and will work together to ensure Constitutional rights of tribals of the state".

IPFT general secretary Mevar Kumar Jamatiya said the party is unhappy with the performace of the BJP-led governmet in the state vis-a-vis its implementation of the poll promises on tribal development and welfare.

"We are not happy at their (BJP) performance in respect of developing tribal communities. But we are committed to the people. We are still in alliance with BJP and it will continue," Jamatiya, who is also the state tribal welfare minister, said.

The BJP-IPFT combine had trounced the 25-year-old Marxist rule in Tripura in 2018.

The Tripurs High Court had directed the State Election Commission to conduct the polls within May 17 this year. PTI

