Chandigarh [India], October 14 (ANI): In a significant development in the ongoing investigation into the death of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, a Chandigarh court has issued a directive to his wife, IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, to file a reply regarding the identification of her late husband's body for post-mortem examination.

According to court documents, the order was passed by Judicial Magistrate First Class Raminder Kaul on October 14, in connection with FIR No. 156 dated October 9, registered under sections 108 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with sections 3(1)(r) and 3(2)(v) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The case is being investigated by Police Station Sector 11, Chandigarh.

The directive follows an application filed by the DSP and member of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), requesting the court's permission to proceed with the identification of the deceased IPS officer's body at PGIMER, Chandigarh, as part of the post-mortem proceedings.

According to Chandigarh police, it was conveyed that it is absolutely vital at this stage that post mortem be conducted at the earliest to preserve important forensic evidence and in the interest of justice.

The court has asked Amneet P Kumar to submit her response to the application--either personally or through legal counsel--on October 15, 2025. It further stated that in case of non-compliance, the matter would be decided on its merits.

The Chandigarh Police has also moved the moved for direction Amneet Kumar for production of laptop of the IPS officer.

The SIT, formed by the Chandigarh Police, continues to probe the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of IPS Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly died by suicide at his official residence in Sector 24, Chandigarh, on October 7.

Amid the investigation, IPS officer Om Prakash Singh took charge as the Haryana Director General of Police as he reached the police headquarters in Panchkula earlier today.

OP Singh has been given additional charge as the Haryana DGP after Shatrujeet Kapur was placed on leave earlier on Tuesday, amidst the ongoing probe in IPS officer Y Puran Kumar's death case, who died under suspicious circumstances on October 7 at his Chandigarh residence. (ANI)

