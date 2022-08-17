Mumbai, Aug 17 (PTI) Senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla, facing a probe in connection with a phone tapping case, on Wednesday night met with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his residence here, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said.

The leader said he was not aware of what transpired at the meeting.

“It is true that Rashmi Shukla, who is currently on a Central deputation, met Maharashtra home minister Devendra Fadnavis. I have no additional information about what transpired in the meeting,” he told PTI.

Notably, the Mumbai Police recently told a court that they have sought the Central government's nod to prosecute Shukla in an alleged phone tapping case.

The Colaba police in Mumbai is conducting a probe into the case and had filed a charge sheet against Shukla in April this year.

The charge sheet contains statements of at least 20 people, including Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and NCP leader Eknath Khadse, whose phones were allegedly tapped illegally when Shukla headed the Maharashtra State Intelligence Department.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Shukla under the Indian Telegraph Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at Colaba police station on the complaint of an additional commissioner of police (special branch).

Shukla is currently on Central deputation and posted as additional director general of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Hyderabad.

