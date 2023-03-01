Ahmedabad, Mar 1 (PTI) The Gujarat government on Wednesday appointed Vikas Sahay as the state's director-general of police, a month after the Indian Police Service officer was made the in-charge DGP.

“Shri Vikas Sahay, IPS (GJ 1989) Director General of Police (Training) Gandhinagar is appointed to the post of Director General and Inspector General of Police…,” a notification issued by the state home department said.

Sahay was made the in-charge DGP of Gujarat on January 31, following the retirement of incumbent DGP Ashish Bhatia, who was on an extension.

A home department order at that time had said that Sahay, a 1989-batch IPS officer of the Gujarat cadre then serving as the DGP (Training) in Gandhinagar, would hold the additional charge of the state DGP.

Ahead of the Gujarat assembly polls in December 2022, the Centre had given an extension of eight months to Bhatia, a 1985-batch IPS officer, in May last year.

