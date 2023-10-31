Bhubaneswar, Oct 31 (PTI) The Odisha government on Tuesday appointed AM Prasad as DG (prisons) and director (correctional services).

According to a notification by the state home department, Arun Kumar Ray has been posted as director (printing, stationery and publication) while Lalit Das has been appointed as additional DGP of Human Rights Protection Cell (HRPC).

The government also appointed 2008-batch IPS officer Umashankar Dash as new DIG (special intelligence wing). Brijesh Kumar Rai has been transferred and posted as additional CP (Commissionerate of Police), it said.

