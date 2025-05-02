New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is all set to operate the first of its kind heritage tour on 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Circuit' that will cover the key sites associated with the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha kingdom.

True to its name, the six-day itinerary will commence its journey from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Day 1 for Mangaon Railway station on the Konkan Railway network, the closest railway link for Raigad fort.

The first destination is Raigad, known for the eponymous hill fort where Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's coronation or Rajyabhishek had taken place and was later his capital from where he ruled. On completion of the sightseeing, the tourists would return to the train as it proceeds to the next destination, Pune, wherein the tourists will have dinner followed by an overnight stay at a hotel in Pune. On Day 2 of the tour, the prominent sites that the tourists would be covering at Pune are Lal Mahal, Kasba Ganapati and Shivsrushti.

Lal Mahal, as the name suggests, is a red-coloured palace constructed by Chhatrapati Shivaji's father, Shahaji Bhosale, for his wife Jijabai and son in 1630 CE. The present-day structure was rebuilt in 1984 on a part of the land where Lal Mahal stood and houses a vast collection of oil paintings that depict significant life events of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The temple of Kasba Ganapati, the presiding deity of Pune, dates back to 1893 and is believed to have been earmarked by Jijabai, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's mother. Since then, the city is known as the city of Ganesha. Later in the day, the tourists shall be visiting Shivsrushti- the largest historical theme park showcasing the legend of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Tourists will watch the life story of the Maratha ruler in 3D and will enjoy other interactive sessions.

After a night's rest at Pune, on Day 3, the guests will be travelling to Shivneri, situated at a distance of 95 km from Pune city. The Shivneri Fort is situated on a hilltop overlooking the Junnar. It is the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and a symbol of Maratha pride and resistance against Muslim rule. Post lunch, the tourists will be visiting Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlinga temples, before returning to Pune for a night halt. On Day 4 of the itinerary, the tourists will be boarding the train for an onward journey to Satara.

The key site to be covered from this station is Pratapgarh Fort, which is of immense historical importance because of the Battle of Pratapgad that took place in 1659 between Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Bijapur Sultanate general Afzal Khan. This battle had set the stage for the establishment of the Maratha Empire. Post visit, the tourists will take lunch at a suitable place and start back for the train as it proceeds to the last destination of this tour, Kolhapur.

The train will arrive at Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus, Kolhapur Railway Station early morning on Day 5. Post wash and change and breakfast at a hotel, the tourists will proceed to the Mahalakshmi Temple, popularly known as Ambabai, followed by the Panhala Fort. Sitting atop the Sahyadri range, the hill fort bears a testament to many battles and is closely connected with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who spent over 500 days as where he was held captive and later escaped. The Panhala Fort - also called the 'Fort of Snakes' since it is zigzag in shape.

The Fort is associated with the life history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Shambhaji Maharaj. It is remembered for the heroic valour shown by Baji Prabhu Deshpande, the commander of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj during the fight to capture the Fort. In the late evening, the train starts back on its return journey for Mumbai and reaches early morning in Mumbai on Day 6. The package has been attractively priced at Rs. 13,155/- per person in Economy (Sleeper Class), Rs 19,840/- per person in Comfort (3AC) & Rs. 27,365/- per person for Superior (2AC).

The all-inclusive price in all categories will cover train journey in respective classes, night stay at comfortable hotels, all meals (vegetarian only), all transfers and sight-seeing in buses, travel insurance, services of tour escort etc. All necessary efforts will be made by IRCTC to provide a safe and memorable experience to the guests. (ANI)

