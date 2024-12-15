New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) Indian Rare Earth Limited (IREL) has signed an agreement with a Kazakhstan-based company to develop the titanium value chain in India by harnessing the potential of rare-earth minerals in the coastal parts of the country.

The joint venture between IREL (India) Limited and Ust-Kamenogorsk Titanium and Magnesium Plant JSC (UKTMP JSC) proposes to convert low titanium oxide (TiO2) ilmenite produced in Odisha to titanium slag, which is in great demand in the aerospace and defence sectors.

Also Read | Extortion in Mumbai: Trio Blackmail and Extort Kandivali Man of INR 37 Lakh, Take His iPhone Pro Max by Threatening To Tell His Wife About His Affair; 1 Arrested.

"The setting up of this JV plant is expected to catalyse the establishment of chloride pigment/Ti Slag/sponge manufacturing industry, which has been hindered by non-availability of high TiO2 feedstock," Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Jitendra Singh told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply to a question.

Titanium is highly corrosion-resistant and remains unaffected by most acids, bases, environmental conditions, and has a low density paired with high strength. These qualities make it essential for industries requiring durability, such as the aerospace and maritime sectors.

Also Read | Gujarat: Alert Loco Pilots of Goods and Passenger Trains Apply Breaks in Time, Save 8 Lions From Getting Hit in Bhavnagar District.

"Titanium slag can be used as the feed material to produce titanium sponge, which is required for strategic use by defence, aerospace and atomic energy sectors," the minister said.

At present, the titanium sponge capacity in India is extremely limited, up to 500 tonnes per annum (tpa), with production of the order of about 260 tpa.

Under the joint venture, UKTMP JSC will grant the licence for the technology of an automated furnace for the production of titanium slag, including the technical design of the plant.

It would also provide assistance during the commissioning of the furnace and develop standard operating procedures for the working process of the plant.

It would also provide assistance in the plant's operation and hand-holding training to the plant operators, which will result in developing the skillset of the employees of the JV company.

IREL will safeguard the intellectual property rights of UKTMP JSC regarding the utilisation of titanium slag production technologies in India.

In addition to titanium slag, pig iron will also be produced in the plant which will have commercial value.

"The assured offtake of titanium slag by UKTMP JSC will significantly contribute to increase export value. Further, it will pave the way for Indian industries to produce titanium pigment/sponge which are the ultimate end-use products," Singh said.

He said once implemented, the proposal is expected to develop industry in the titanium value chain and generate direct and indirect employment, including the downstream industry, to the tune of 8,000 to 10,000 people.

The setting up of this JV plant is expected to catalyse the establishment of titanium sponge manufacturing industries which has been hindered by the limited availability of high grade TiO2 feed stock in Odisha.

The quality of the titanium slag produced in the Indian facility will be at par with the one required for producing titanium sponge or metal essential for strategic application in aerospace, defence and atomic energy.

Titanium sponge is used in preparing critical components in the aerospace industry like aircraft fuselage, engine parts and loading gear.

In the defence sector, it is used in armour plating, hull and heat exchanger in submarines, missiles, fighter jets.

In the atomic energy sector, it is used for nuclear reactor shields, heat exchanger and condenser tubes.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)