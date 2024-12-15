Mumbai, December 15: A shocking incident of blackmail and extortion has come to light from Mumbai, where a 60-year-old Kandivali man was allegedly blackmailed and extorted of INR 37 lakh. Police officials said that a mother-daughter duo and her daughter's friend extorted money from the victim by threatening to inform his wife about his affair.

Acting on the man's complaint, the police arrested the daughter's friend and launched a search for the woman and her daughter. The victim works with a real estate company, reports Indian Express. Cops said that the victim was in touch with the accused woman for the past few months. They also said that the accused woman and the victim were in a relationship. Mumbai Shocker: Man Masturbates in Taxi Shared by Female College Student, Disgusting Video Surfaces.

Accused Woman and Her Daughter Start Blackmaling Kandivali Resident

Post this, the woman, her daughter and her daughter's 21-year-old friend allegedly started blackmailing the man. In his complaint, the victim claimed that the accused youth robbed INR 14,500 cash from him at knife-point while dropping him at his house on August 23. From August to December, the trio extorted money from the senior citizen by threatening to tell his wife about his illicit affair.

Trio Extort INR 37 Lakh, Take Victim's iPhone Pro Max Too

A police officer said that the trio extorted INR 37 lakh in cash and via UPI and by taking his iPhone Pro Max worth INR 1.88 lakh. The accused not only blackmailed but also threatened to kill the victim. However, when the accused demanded INR 1.40 crore from the victim, the complainant approached the police and lodged a complaint against the woman he was dating and the two accused. Mumbai Shocker: Toddler Visiting Government Hospital With Parents in Parel Molested by Labourer, Accused Arrested.

Acting on his complaint, the police arrested the accused youth while the mother-daughter duo were still at large.

