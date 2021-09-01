New Delhi (India), September 1 (ANI): Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Officer JB Mohapatra was on Wednesday appointed as the chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) today approved the appointment of Mohapatra.

Earlier, he served as the acting chairman of the CBDT, a body that frames policy for the Income Tax department.

The 1985-batch IRS officer was on May 27 this year given the additional charge as CBDT chairman after the extended tenure of incumbent P C Mody ended.

Mohapatra had earlier served as the principal chief commissioner of Income Tax for the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region. (ANI)

