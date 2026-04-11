Salih Hudayar, Foreign and Security Minister of the East Turkistan Government in Exile (Photo: X/@SalihHudayar)

Washington DC [US], April 11 (ANI): The Foreign and Security Minister of the East Turkistan Government in Exile, Salih Hudayar, has sharply criticised growing engagement between the Taliban and China, calling it a reflection of "hypocrisy" and a long-term strategy against the people of East Turkistan.

In a post on X, Hudayar reacted to the recent meeting between the Taliban's Defence Minister and China's Ambassador in Kabul, where both sides discussed enhancing security cooperation.

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He stated, "The Taliban Defence Minister's meeting with China's Ambassador exposes both the Taliban's hypocrisy and China's long game," while also condemning the Taliban's continued cooperation with Beijing in the "strongest possible terms."

Hudayar further alleged that China has, since the 1990s, systematically attempted to portray the East Turkistan independence movement as part of global terrorism.

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He claimed it was a "calculated move" by Beijing to falsely link the movement with jihadist groups, adding, "It was a calculated move by Beijing to falsely portray East Turkistan's legitimate national independence movement as part of a global jihad."

He also accused China of using labels like the East Turkistan Islamic Movement to justify what he described as a "genocide" against Uyghur and other Turkic Muslims.

Referring to past engagements involving China, Pakistan, and the Taliban, Hudayar alleged that such cooperation was aimed at reinforcing Beijing's narrative, and claimed the Taliban has aligned with China in exchange for economic and political backing.

In a strongly worded remark, he said, "The Taliban has chosen China over Islam and will be held accountable before history."

East Turkistan, officially known as Xinjiang, is a resource-rich region in northwest China, home to Uyghur and other Turkic Muslim communities.

It has long faced tensions over identity and autonomy, with exile leaders like Salih Hudayar frequently raising concerns over alleged human rights abuses.

Hudayar has accused China of using security narratives to justify policies in the region, claims Beijing strongly denies. (ANI)

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