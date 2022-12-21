Hyderabad, Dec 21 (PTI) Indian School of Business (ISB) with campuses here and Mohali on Wednesday said the students of Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) Class of 2023 received 1,578 job offers from 222 recruiting companies.

Also Read | Jharkhand Shocker: Furore Over Headmaster Forcing Students To Remove 'Dupatta' in Daltonganj School; Arrested Under POCSO Act.

A press release from the B-School said the average annual accepted CTC (cost to company) stood at Rs 34.21 lakh – a two and half times increase from the average pre-ISB CTC of Rs 13.39 lakh.

Also Read | POCSO Act Needs To Be Amended To Allow Consensual, Non-Exploitative Relationship Between Older Adolescents: NCP MP Vandana Chavan to Government.

The top industries in terms of offers were Consulting, IT/ITES/Technology, BFSI, and FMCG/Retail Consulting, Product Management, Sales and Marketing

and General Management/Leadership Programmes, it said.

In addition, the Media and Entertainment and Supply Chain and Logistics sectors were strongly represented in the companies that made offers at ISB.

International job offers also showed a sign of recovery post the pandemic with 36 global offers being made this year, it further said.

Professor Ramabhadran Thirumalai, Deputy Dean – Academic Programmes, ISB, said, "The placements of the PGP Class of 2023 have reiterated that ISB students are well ahead of the curve in taking any crisis head-on and in adding significant value to their organisations."

ISB follows an integrated system of placements for its two campuses at Mohali and Hyderabad in line with its core philosophy of 'One-School Two Campuses'.

For the third year running, the entire placements process was conducted virtually, according to the release.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)