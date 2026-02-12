Hyderabad, February 12: Silver prices in India moved slightly higher on Thursday, February 12, 2026, continuing their firm trend after consolidating near recent highs. The white metal remained supported by steady global cues, resilient industrial demand, and cautious investor interest amid ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties. Check the latest silver rates today in key Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Noida.

Silver prices also tracked firm international trends, with steady spot gains in global markets lending additional support to domestic rates. Traders noted that a stable rupee and consistent industrial offtake further helped sustain the upward bias in local bullion markets. Gold Rate Today, February 12, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Market sentiment stayed positive as global commodity markets showed stability. While silver prices in most northern and western cities hovered just above the INR 4 lakh per kg mark, southern markets continued to trade at a premium due to stronger regional demand and localized supply factors. Silver Rate Today, February 11, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Major Cities.

Silver Rates for February 12, 2026 (1 Kg)

City Silver Rate (1 Kg) Chennai INR 4,12,300 Hyderabad INR 4,12,300 New Delhi INR 4,02,100 Mumbai INR 4,02,100 Kolkata INR 4,02,100 Bengaluru INR 4,02,100 Noida / Ghaziabad INR 4,02,100 Gurugram INR 4,02,100 Ahmedabad INR 4,02,100 Jaipur INR 4,02,100 Lucknow INR 4,02,100 Bhopal INR 4,02,100 Jodhpur INR 4,02,100 Srinagar* INR 3,97,500

Note: Silver rates are indicative and exclude GST, TCS, and other applicable levies. Local market prices may vary slightly.

Despite recent range-bound movement, silver prices on February 12, 2026, remained elevated compared to monthly averages, indicating sustained participation from both investors and industrial consumers. Analysts suggest that global inflation trends, currency movements, and industrial demand outlook will play a crucial role in determining whether silver extends gains or continues to trade within a narrow range in the coming sessions.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Goodreturns ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

